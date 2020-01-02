Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Pensacola

The Coast Guard and other agencies search for a possible person in the water after receiving a report of an unmanned kayak located in Bayou Chico Pensacola, Florida, January 2, 2020. Anyone with information regarding the kayak is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

An unmanned kayak located in Bayou Chico Pensacola, Florida, January 2, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water after receiving a report of an unmanned kayak located in Bayou Chico Pensacola, Florida, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received the report of the unmanned orange kayak near Marine Max Marina at 7:49 a.m.

There are no reports of missing people in relation to the kayak.


Involved in the search are:

  • A 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Pensacola Police Department
  • A fireboat crew from Pensacola Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding the kayak is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

