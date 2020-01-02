Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Pensacola

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water after receiving a report of an unmanned kayak located in Bayou Chico Pensacola, Florida, Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile received the report of the unmanned orange kayak near Marine Max Marina at 7:49 a.m.
There are no reports of missing people in relation to the kayak.
Involved in the search are:
- A 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola
- An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Pensacola Police Department
- A fireboat crew from Pensacola Fire Department.
Anyone with information regarding the kayak is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.
Recent Comments