Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near Galveston, Texas, Saturday.
At approximately 2 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the Tiki Island Police Department regarding an unmanned and adrift 21-foot Sea Chaser near the east side of Jones Bay. Watchstanders were unable to make contact with the owner of the vessel and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew was launched to the scene.
Anyone with information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.
Involved in the search are:
- A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew
- Tiki Island Police Department
Recent Comments