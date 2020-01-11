Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Galveston

An unmanned 21-foot vessel sits in the water near Galveston, Texas, January 11, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

At approximately 2 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the Tiki Island Police Department regarding an unmanned and adrift 21-foot Sea Chaser near the east side of Jones Bay. Watchstanders were unable to make contact with the owner of the vessel and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew was launched to the scene.


Anyone with information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

Involved in the search are:

  • A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew
  • Tiki Island Police Department

