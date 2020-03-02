Coast Guard searching for possible missing person

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person in the Intracoastal Waterway somewhere between Morgan City, Louisiana and Rockport, Texas.

The Coast Guard received a report of possibly missing 76-year-old white male, Jewel Johnson, and his 36-foot white trawling vessel, Poison.

According to the reporting source, Johnson was headed West across the Intracoastal Waterway from mile marker 99 to mile marker 521 starting February 25, 2020. The trip is estimated to take six to eight days.

Anyone with information on Johnson or the vessel’s location, please contact the Eighth Coast Guard District at: (504) 589-6225.