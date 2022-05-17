Coast Guard searching for person in water in Lynn Canal, Alaska

May 17th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Juneau. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Anthony Moss

Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo courtesy of Anthony Moss

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal, Alaska, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a report from the captain of cruise ship Celebrity Solstice at 3 a.m. that a 40-year-old woman fell overboard.

Involved in the search are an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Juneau, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur.

