Coast Guard searching for person in water in Lynn Canal, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal, Alaska, Tuesday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a report from the captain of cruise ship Celebrity Solstice at 3 a.m. that a 40-year-old woman fell overboard.
Involved in the search are an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Juneau, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur.
