Coast Guard searching for person in the water on Pensacola coast

Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near East Pensacola Beach in Pensacola, Florida, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile were notified at 7:58 a.m. of a kite used for kite-surfing on the beach in the Gulf of Mexico near East Pensacola Beach. It was reported that the kite appeared as though it was being used and was detached.

Sector Mobile issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

Involved in the case are:

  • Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft aircrew
  • Escambia County

If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.

