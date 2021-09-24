Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Southwest Pass

Sep 24th, 2021 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Friday near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews are searching for a 6-foot-4 white male last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray backpack.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew at 1:30 p.m., Thursday reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Thursday to begin searching.

Rescue crews responding are:

  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter aircrew
  • A Coast Guard Station Venice boatcrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
  • A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane
  • A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Office marine crew

