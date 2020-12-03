Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Sabine Pass

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water approximately 29 miles offshore Sabine Pass, Texas.
The individual was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification Wednesday evening of a 27-year-old male crew member who had fallen overboard from the tanker vessel Sagami. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Cutter Alligator
- Coast Guard Station Sabine
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
