Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Main Pass, LA

Oct 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
U.S. Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement File Photo

U.S. Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement File Photo

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Thursday near Main Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, 5-foot-10 Caucasian male last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Wednesday to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
Coast Guard Station Venice
Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.