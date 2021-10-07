Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Main Pass, LA

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Thursday near Main Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, 5-foot-10 Caucasian male last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Wednesday to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Venice

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

