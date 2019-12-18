Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Goose Creek Bay

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in the vicinity of Goose Creek Bay in Wakulla County, Florida, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 2 a.m. CST of a capsized 12-foot aluminum boat, with one person on board.
The vessel was recovered approximately two nautical miles south of Goose Creek Bay by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Still missing is Ricky Charles Clifton, 34-years-old, last seen wearing a jacket with coveralls and a yellow shirt.
Involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Station Panama City 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Ridley
- Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Leon County Sheriff’s Office
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.
