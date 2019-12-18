Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Goose Creek Bay

Dec 18th, 2019 · 0 Comment
24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in the vicinity of Goose Creek Bay in Wakulla County, Florida, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 2 a.m. CST of a capsized 12-foot aluminum boat, with one person on board.

The vessel was recovered approximately two nautical miles south of Goose Creek Bay by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.


Still missing is Ricky Charles Clifton, 34-years-old, last seen wearing a jacket with coveralls and a yellow shirt.

Involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Station Panama City 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Ridley
  • Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Leon County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2019 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.