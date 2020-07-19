Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Destin, Florida

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Destin, Florida, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 11:30 a.m. that a diver had failed to resurface after checking the anchor line of a 23-foot catamaran, approximately 3 nautical miles south of Grayton Beach State Park.

The missing diver is described as 34-year-old female in a black wet suit, last seen with diving gear on.

Currently involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response-Boat Medium boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Walton County Sheriff’s Office
  • South Walton Beach Safety

