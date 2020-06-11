Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Corpus Christi, Texas

Jun 11th, 2020
Coast Guard Cutter Manta Logo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off the north jetty of the Packery Channel near Corpus Christi, Texas,.

Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified Wednesday evening of a 26-year-old male boogie boarder reportedly caught in a riptide and last seen off the north jetty of the Packery Channel.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Manta to search.


Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
  • Coast Guard Cutter Manta
  • Flour Bluff Fire Department

