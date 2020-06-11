Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off the north jetty of the Packery Channel near Corpus Christi, Texas,.
Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified Wednesday evening of a 26-year-old male boogie boarder reportedly caught in a riptide and last seen off the north jetty of the Packery Channel.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Manta to search.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
- Coast Guard Cutter Manta
- Flour Bluff Fire Department
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments