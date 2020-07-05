Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Alton, Indiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in the Ohio River near Alton, Indiana, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received a report around 12 p.m EST that a deckhand from a towing vessel had gone overboard without a life jacket, somewhere between mile marker 675 and mile marker 700.

The male deckhand is described to be in his 50s, about 280 pounds, and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The Coast Guard is coordinating the search with local agency partners:

Meade County Fire Department

Indiana Department of Conservation

Anyone with information on this case should call Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley at (502) 779-5422.