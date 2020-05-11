Coast Guard searching for person in the water Marsh Island, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water offshore Marsh Island, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about 3 a.m. that a 52-year-old male was missing from the crew of commercial fishing vessel Guiding Light 3, approximately 18 nautical miles south of Marsh Island, Louisiana. He is presumed to have fallen overboard.

Involved in the search:

Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

