Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Vermilion Bay

Jun 19th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Vermilion Bay, Louisiana, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about midnight Thursday of a vessel with two passengers that was overdue to return home.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew discovered the capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay, and located one survivor who had swam to a nearby rig. The survivor told the crew that the vessel had struck a submerged object, ejecting both passengers from the boat before capsizing.


The missing passenger is described as a 40-year-old male wearing khaki shorts and either white or grey shirt.

Involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Reponse Boat-Medium boatcrew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
  • Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office
  • St. Mary Parish Sheriff Office

