Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Vermilion Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Vermilion Bay, Louisiana, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about midnight Thursday of a vessel with two passengers that was overdue to return home.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew discovered the capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay, and located one survivor who had swam to a nearby rig. The survivor told the crew that the vessel had struck a submerged object, ejecting both passengers from the boat before capsizing.

The missing passenger is described as a 40-year-old male wearing khaki shorts and either white or grey shirt.

Involved in the search:

Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Reponse Boat-Medium boatcrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Office

