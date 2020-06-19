Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Vermilion Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Vermilion Bay, Louisiana, Friday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about midnight Thursday of a vessel with two passengers that was overdue to return home.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew discovered the capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay, and located one survivor who had swam to a nearby rig. The survivor told the crew that the vessel had struck a submerged object, ejecting both passengers from the boat before capsizing.
The missing passenger is described as a 40-year-old male wearing khaki shorts and either white or grey shirt.
Involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Reponse Boat-Medium boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office
- St. Mary Parish Sheriff Office
