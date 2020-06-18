Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Lake Barre, Louisiana

Jun 18th, 2020 · 0 Comment
24 foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water

Coast Guard 24 foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Lake Barre, Louisiana, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday evening of a 36-year-old male who had jumped off the commercial fishing vessel Miss Sue.

Involved in the search:


Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.