Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Dickinson Bay, Texas

HOUSTON —The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water after a kayak overturned in Dickinson Bay, Texas, early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of an overturned kayak resulting in two people in the water. One of the individuals was able to swim to an uninhabited land mass located in the marsh in the western corner of the bay and used his cellphone to contact 911.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew.
The MH-65 aircrew located the individual who was able to swim to shore and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
The individual who is still missing is reported to be a 30-year-old male wearing blue jeans and a brown-hooded sweatshirt.
Involved in the search are:
- An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- A Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small
- Texas City Fire Department
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at (281) 464-4851.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments