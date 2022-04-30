Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Delaware River

Apr 30th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia. US Coast Guard File Photo.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia. US Coast Guard file photo.

PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard is currently searching for a 30-year-old man in the Delaware River in the vicinity of Central Waterfront, Saturday.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia is currently searching.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a report from the master of the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine at approximately 7 a.m. that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.

It was stated that the man was last accounted for on the cargo ship between 5:12 a.m and 6:30 a.m., after the vessel had already left the port.

The individual is described as Asian nationality, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 130 pounds.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey also searched the scene.

The weather conditions are reportedly sunny with a high temperature of 59 degrees Fahrenheit and winds of 10 to 20 mph. The water temperature in the Delaware River this time of year is around 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

