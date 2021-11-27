Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Baltimore Harbor

Baltimore Inner Harbor file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi

BALTIMORE – The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a person in the water after he was last seen entering the water in the Inner Harbor of Baltimore.

The Baltimore County Fire Department received the initial notification from the Canopy by Hilton Baltimore Harbor Point hotel security that they witnessed the person enter the water.

The person is described as a medium build African American adult male wearing a black and white jacket and jeans.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region command center launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay, Maryland and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Also searching are the Maryland State Police Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department.

