Coast Guard searching for person in the water in Baltimore Harbor

The Baltimore County Fire Department received the initial notification from the Canopy by Hilton Baltimore Harbor Point hotel security that they witnessed the person enter the water.
The person is described as a medium build African American adult male wearing a black and white jacket and jeans.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region command center launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay, Maryland and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Also searching are the Maryland State Police Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department.
