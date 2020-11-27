Coast Guard searching for owner of an adrift kayak south of Everglade City

A kayak adrift, Nov. 26, 2020, south of Everglades City, Florida. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report from an Everglades Park Ranger of an unmanned and adrift kayak near Everglades City at approximately 5 pm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned and adrift kayak Friday, south of Everglade City.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report from an Everglades Park Ranger of an unmanned and adrift kayak near Everglades City at approximately 5 pm.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew is currently searching the area.

If you have any information please contact Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727

