Coast Guard searching for owner of an adrift kayak south of Everglade City

MIAMI — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned and adrift kayak Friday, south of Everglade City.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report from an Everglades Park Ranger of an unmanned and adrift kayak near Everglades City at approximately 5 pm.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew is currently searching the area.

If you have any information please contact Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727

