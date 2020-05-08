Coast Guard searching for owner of adrift kayak near Seabrook, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found approximately 100-yards off El Jardin Beach near Seabrook, Texas, Friday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office of the unmanned, adrift orange kayak south of the Bayport Channel. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Houston Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to search.

Involved in the search are:

• Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

• Coast Guard Air Station Houston

• Coast Guard Station Houston

• Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.

