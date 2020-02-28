Coast Guard searching for owner of adrift fishing boat near Galveston

Feb 28th, 2020 · 0 Comment
An unmanned 16-foot fishing boat beached on the south shores of Tiki Island in Galveston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020. Coast Guard crews, along with Galveston Beach Patrol, are searching for the owner. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

An unmanned 16-foot fishing boat beached on the south shores of Tiki Island in Galveston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned, adrift 16-foot fishing boat located south of Tiki Island in Galveston, Texas, Friday.

The registration number of the vessel is TX3724ST.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at approximately 8 a.m. from a good Samaritan of the unmanned vessel. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.


A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to search.

Involved in the search are:

• Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
• Coast Guard Air Station Houston
• Galveston Beach Patrol

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the fishing boat is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.

