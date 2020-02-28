Coast Guard searching for owner of adrift fishing boat near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned, adrift 16-foot fishing boat located south of Tiki Island in Galveston, Texas, Friday.

The registration number of the vessel is TX3724ST.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at approximately 8 a.m. from a good Samaritan of the unmanned vessel. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to search.

Involved in the search are:

• Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

• Coast Guard Air Station Houston

• Galveston Beach Patrol

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the fishing boat is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.