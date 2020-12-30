left left right right

Coast Guard searching for overdue vessel near Bahamas

Dec 30th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell file photo

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell file photo

MIAMI — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue vessel with approximately 20 people aboard, Wednesday, between the Bahamas and south Florida.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a report on Tuesday that a blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel, last known to be departing Bimini, Bahamas, Monday, did not arrive as expected.

The vessel and people were reported to be enroute to Lake Worth, Florida.

Searching are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules aircrew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvel crew
  • Royal Bahamas Defence Force surface units
  • Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association air assets

Anyone with information is requested to contact Coast Guard District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.