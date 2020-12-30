Coast Guard searching for overdue vessel near Bahamas

MIAMI — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue vessel with approximately 20 people aboard, Wednesday, between the Bahamas and south Florida.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a report on Tuesday that a blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel, last known to be departing Bimini, Bahamas, Monday, did not arrive as expected.

The vessel and people were reported to be enroute to Lake Worth, Florida.

Searching are:

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvel crew

Royal Bahamas Defence Force surface units

Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association air assets

Anyone with information is requested to contact Coast Guard District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.

