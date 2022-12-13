Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailing vessel with two people aboard, Monday.

Coast Guard Fifth District command center watchstanders received a report Sunday that the 30-foot, blue and white sailing vessel “Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022, when it departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

Missing are Kevin Hyde, a 65 year-old male, and Joe Ditomasso, a 76 year-old male. The vessel is transiting from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida with a planned port call in Jupiter, Florida.

Coast Guard assets in the region continue urgent marine information broadcasts and communications with mariners to help locate the overdue vessel.

Coast Guard assets involved in search efforts thus far include:

Two Coast Guard HC-130 aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina

One Coast Guard HC-130 aircrew from Air Station Clearwater, Florida

Coast Guard Cutter Oak (WLB 211), homeported in Newport, Rhode Island

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder (WPC 1121), homeported in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Due to the large search area, the case was transferred to the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center Monday. Anyone with information regarding the Atrevida II is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center at (757) 398-6700.

