Coast Guard searching for overdue sailboat off Hawaii

Jun 9th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Maui patrol off the coast during Operation Kohola Guardian, Jan. 16, 2018. Operation Kohola Guardian is a cooperative effort between state and federal agencies to reduce risk to mariners and whales in Hawaiian waters while supporting conservative efforts to ensure future generations have the opportunity to experience these animals in their natural habitat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)

Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is searching for the overdue private sailing vessel SS Chuckahui Kai between Oahu and Maui.

Crews aboard a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules plane, the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124), Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake (WPB 87316), and a Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium are conducting searches of the area.

There are two mariners reported aboard the vessel. One is a 46-year-old Amanda Dobos, while the other is 51-year-old Gerald Mcullogh.


“The vessel is a double-masted, black-hulled, 34-foot sailing vessel with red and yellow trim,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Barger, a Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstander. “We request anyone transiting the area keep a sharp lookout for the vessel or signs of distress and report any information to us over Channel 16 or at 808-842-2600.”

Monday evening, a friend of the SS Chuckahui Kai’s owner notified Sector Honolulu watchstanders of the situation. The vessel was being moved from Ala Wai Harbor, Oahu, to Lahaina, Maui, to be sold. The pair departed Oahu Saturday morning. The ship was expected in Maui no later than Monday.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders deployed the Coast Guard assets to begin searching the area and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners. Watchstanders also reached out to local emergency services to advise them.

The weather on scene is reportedly winds of 17 mph with seas up to two feet.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.