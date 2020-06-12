Coast Guard searching for overdue person near Dauphin Island

Jun 12th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer Andrew Barresi

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue person near Dauphin Island, Alabama, Friday.

Missing is Brian Duff, a white adult male with an orange life jacket, with a long sleeve under his life jacket. The child that was with him and was reported missing initially has been located and is in stable condition.

The personal watercraft is a red and white Yamaha.


Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification at approximately 2:50 p.m. from a family member when they did not return as planned. The family reported that the two people left Tonty Court, Dauphin Island, aboard the personal watercraft at 12:00 p.m., and were last seen heading into the Gulf of Mexico toward an offshore platform at 12:45 p.m.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry  aircrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Alabama Marine Resources
  • South Alabama Rescue Search and Recovery
  • Mobile Reserve Corps

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-6211.

