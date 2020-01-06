Coast Guard searching for overdue kayaker near Sitka

Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk file photo

SITKA, Alaska — The Coast Guard and Sitka Mountain Rescue are searching for an overdue kayaker near Sitka.

Missing is 36-year-old Kale Pastel.

Pastel was last seen wearing blue pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. He is described as 6 foot 4 inches, 200 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.


Pastel was reported missing, Sunday, after failing to return from an early morning kayaking trip to Birdsnest Bay.

At 1:15 p.m., an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka spotted the kayak on Cannon Island. Earlier in the morning, a good Samaritan located the kayak overturned and adrift in Eastern Channel before towing it to Cannon Island.

Anyone with information regarding Pastel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sector Juneau at 907-463-2980.

