Coast Guard searching for overdue kayaker near Lynnhaven, Va.

The Coast Guard is searching Sept. 13, 2022 for an overdue kayaker near Lynnhaven, Virginia. Watchstanders with Sector Virginia directed the launch of Coast Guard rescue crews from Station Little Creek, Air Station Elizabeth City and the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch to search. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue kayaker Tuesday near Lynnhaven.

Missing is Ryan Tew, 27-year-old male, last seen on a red single-person kayak. Tew reportedly departed on his kayak from Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m., Monday evening and was scheduled to return around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a call from Virginia Beach 911 dispatch around 10 a.m. Tuesday reporting Tew overdue.

Rescue crews searching are:

  • Coast Guard Station Little Creek
  • Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department
  • Virginia Beach Police Department
  • Virginia Beach Fire Department

If you have any information, please contact Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 757-483-8567

