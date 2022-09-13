Coast Guard searching for overdue kayaker near Lynnhaven, Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue kayaker Tuesday near Lynnhaven.

Missing is Ryan Tew, 27-year-old male, last seen on a red single-person kayak. Tew reportedly departed on his kayak from Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m., Monday evening and was scheduled to return around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a call from Virginia Beach 911 dispatch around 10 a.m. Tuesday reporting Tew overdue.

Rescue crews searching are:

Coast Guard Station Little Creek

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department

Virginia Beach Police Department

Virginia Beach Fire Department

If you have any information, please contact Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 757-483-8567

