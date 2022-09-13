Coast Guard searching for overdue kayaker near Lynnhaven, Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue kayaker Tuesday near Lynnhaven.
Missing is Ryan Tew, 27-year-old male, last seen on a red single-person kayak. Tew reportedly departed on his kayak from Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m., Monday evening and was scheduled to return around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a call from Virginia Beach 911 dispatch around 10 a.m. Tuesday reporting Tew overdue.
Rescue crews searching are:
- Coast Guard Station Little Creek
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
- Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department
- Virginia Beach Police Department
- Virginia Beach Fire Department
If you have any information, please contact Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 757-483-8567
