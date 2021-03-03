Coast Guard searching for overdue helicopter near Kodiak, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue helicopter approximately 66 nautical miles northeast of Kodiak, Alaska.

Missing is Andy Teuber from Anchorage, last seen wearing a hat, black sweater, and jeans. The helicopter he’s reported to be flying is a black and white Robinson R66 with the tail number N1767.

Searching for him are a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received notification from a family member at 5 p.m. Tuesday that Teuber left Merrill Field Airport at 2:09 p.m. with intentions of traveling to Kodiak. Teuber’s last known location was approximately 66 nautical miles northeast of Kodiak.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.

“Our primary focus is the safety of the overdue helicopter pilot,” said Ensign Muenter from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Anchorage command center at (907) 428-4100.”

