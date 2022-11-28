Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 51-year-old man Monday who failed to return after renting a boat near Galveston, Texas.
Missing is a white male last seen in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7 p.m. Sunday from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina stating a renter had not returned after departing at 2:30 p.m. with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching.
Additionally, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat homeported in Galveston, joined the search Monday morning.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Cutter Alligator
- Galveston Police Department
- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.
