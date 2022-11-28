Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston, Texas

Nov 28th, 2022 · 0 Comment
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 51-year-old man Monday who failed to return after renting a boat near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a white male last seen in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7 p.m. Sunday from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina stating a renter had not returned after departing at 2:30 p.m. with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching. Additionally, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat homeported in Galveston, joined the search Monday morning. Involved in the search are: Coast Guard Station Galveston Coast Guard Air Station Houston Coast Guard Cutter Alligator Galveston Police Department Galveston County Sheriff's Office Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders are coordinating a search with Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crews and Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrews for an overdue boater Nov. 28, 2022. near Galveston, Texas. (Courtesy photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 51-year-old man Monday who failed to return after renting a boat near Galveston, Texas.

Missing is a white male last seen in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7 p.m. Sunday from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina stating a renter had not returned after departing at 2:30 p.m. with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching.

Additionally, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat homeported in Galveston, joined the search Monday morning.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Galveston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Cutter Alligator
  • Galveston Police Department
  • Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.