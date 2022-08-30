Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Cape May Villas, N.J.

Aug 30th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police are searching for an overdue boater Tuesday approximately 1 miles east of Cape May Villas, New Jersey.

Missing is Christian Johnathon Hosford, Jr., 33, last seen around sunset on Monday in a 10-foot John boat near his home in Cape May Villas. Hosford reportedly did not have a life jacket, a whistle or any other safety gear with him at the time.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call at 9:50 p.m. Monday, from Hosford’s friend stating he had not come back in at his expected time of about 6:30 p.m.

Rescue crews searching:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
  • Coast Guard Station Cape May 29-foot Response Boat-Small
  • Coast Guard Station Fortesque 29-foot Response Boat-Small
  • Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch
  • New Jersey State Police helicopter
  • New Jersey State Police boatcrew

If you have any information contact Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.