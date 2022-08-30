Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Cape May Villas, N.J.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police are searching for an overdue boater Tuesday approximately 1 miles east of Cape May Villas, New Jersey.
Missing is Christian Johnathon Hosford, Jr., 33, last seen around sunset on Monday in a 10-foot John boat near his home in Cape May Villas. Hosford reportedly did not have a life jacket, a whistle or any other safety gear with him at the time.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call at 9:50 p.m. Monday, from Hosford’s friend stating he had not come back in at his expected time of about 6:30 p.m.
Rescue crews searching:
- Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Coast Guard Station Cape May 29-foot Response Boat-Small
- Coast Guard Station Fortesque 29-foot Response Boat-Small
- Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch
- New Jersey State Police helicopter
- New Jersey State Police boatcrew
If you have any information contact Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.