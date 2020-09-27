Coast Guard searching for overdue boat with 2 people aboard

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boat with two people aboard near Winyah Bay, Sunday.
Overdue are Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both approximately 33 year-old last seen aboard a green 8-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River.
One individual is described as a black male about 6 foot 2 inches tall weighing 240 pounds last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with dreadlocks.
The other individual is described as a black male about 5 foot 8 inches tall weighing 160 pounds last seen wearing a white hat and orange life jacket.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received the initial call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a family member stating the two men were only going out for a few hours and departed from Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown.
Anyone with information is urged to please call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.
Coast Guard assets involved in search:
- Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircrew
- Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Air Station Savannah
- A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and 29-foot Response Boat-Small crews from Station Georgetown
Also searching are crews from Georgetown County and Department of Natural Resources.
