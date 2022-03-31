Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Gulf Shores, Ala.

Mar 31st, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing swimmer Thursday near 1100 West Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The missing swimmer was described as a 20-year-old Caucasian male wearing an orange swimsuit.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave. The watchstanders coordinated the launch of two Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agencies with the search.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island
  • Gulf Shores Police Department
  • Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue
  • Alabama Marine Resources Division

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6215.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.