Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Galveston, Texas

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter File Photo

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 16-year-old swimmer offshore Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

At 9:34 p.m. Saturday evening, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the Galveston Police Department of a boy who was reported missing while swimming near 4400 Seawall Blvd in Galveston.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area to search.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Galveston
  • Galveston Police and Fire departments
  • Galveston Island Beach Patrol

