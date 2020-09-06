Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 16-year-old swimmer offshore Galveston, Texas, Sunday.
At 9:34 p.m. Saturday evening, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the Galveston Police Department of a boy who was reported missing while swimming near 4400 Seawall Blvd in Galveston.
Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area to search.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Galveston Police and Fire departments
- Galveston Island Beach Patrol
