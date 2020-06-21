Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Delanco, New Jersey

DELANCO, N.J. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are searching for a missing 22-year-old male swimmer in the vicinity of Delanco on the Delaware River, Sunday afternoon.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a relayed report from the City of Burlington Police Department Dispatch notifying them of the missing person.
The man was reportedly swimming with friends near a boat ramp in the vicinity of Delaware Avenue and Union Avenue when they became separated.
The man’s friends called 911 after noticing that he did not resurface after going underwater.
Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners in the area upon notification, and dispatched MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia.
Also searching for the missing swimmer are:
- Delanco Fire Department
- Delanco Emergency Squad
- Riverdale Fire Department
- Delran Fire Department
- Beverly Fire Department
- Burlington Fire Department
- Riverton Fire Department
- Palmyra Emergency Squad
- Delran Emergency Squad
- Cinnaminson Fire Department
The man was last seen wearing a pair of board shorts.
The Coast Guard asks anyone who sees signs of a person in distress, or correlating information to call the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at (215) 271-4940.
