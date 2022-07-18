Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Deep Point, Maryland

DEEP POINT, Md. — The Coast Guard is searching for a 10-year old female swimmer who went missing in waters near Deep Point Sunday evening.
The swimmer was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweatpants.
The St. Mary’s County dispatch notified Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center watchstanders of two family members swimming together who lost sight of one another. The missing swimmer was last seen struggling while swimming and a nearby Good Samaritan rescued the other swimmer and took her to shore.
An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched to search the area.
Also assisting with search efforts are:
- Coast Guard Cutter Mako
- St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Department boat crews
- Maryland Natural Resources Police boat crews
- Maryland State Police helicopter aircrew
- Virginia Airborne helicopter aircrew
Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.