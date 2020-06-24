Coast Guard searching for missing ship crewmember off Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.J. – The Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember of a tanker ship approximately 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center received a report from watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s First District Command Center that a man overboard had been reported aboard the tanker ship Hellas Gladiator.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircraft was launched to search for the missing crewmember, along with two good Samaritan vessels which were notified via Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue messages.

