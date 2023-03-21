Coast Guard searching for missing person, rescues 28 off Key West

Mar 21st, 2023 · 0 Comment

Guard Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Ameen.

Guard Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Ameen.

MIAMI — Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crews are searching for a missing person in the water, Tuesday, about 6 miles south of Key West.

The rescue crew saved 18 people who were in the water and another 10 from a migrant vessel.

Two people were medevaced to a higher level of care.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of people in the water from a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Coast Guard air and surface crews searched throughout the night and are scheduled to continue searching throughout the day for the missing person.

“Coast Guard crews will continue to search for this person until all efforts are exhausted,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commander, Sector Key West. “Taking to the sea in dangerous weather and unseaworthy vessels greatly increases the risk for loss of life. Don’t take to the sea. Use safe and legal means of immigrating to the U.S.”

The weather on scene at the time of the incident was 5-foot seas and 20-knot winds.

The nationality of the people isn’t known at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this person, please contact Sector Key West watchstanders at 305-292-8727.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use