Coast Guard searching for missing person off coast of Destin, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing person off the coast of Destin, Florida.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at around 12:50 p.m., Wednesday, of a man who was freediving three miles off the coast of Destin and never resurfaced.
The Coast Guard currently has the following assets searching:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing air crew
- Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew