Coast Guard searching for missing person off coast of Destin, Florida

Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry file photo by Aux. Michael Dubin

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing person off the coast of Destin, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at around 12:50 p.m., Wednesday, of a man who was freediving three miles off the coast of Destin and never resurfaced.

The Coast Guard currently has the following assets searching:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing air crew
  • Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

