Coast Guard searching for missing person near Juneau, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen near Juneau, Monday night.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification from the cruise ship Eurodam at 10:45 p.m. that a person was missing and had potentially gone overboard.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Juneau at 11:05 p.m. The crew arrived on scene at approximately 11:15 p.m. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders launched an Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew at about 12:03 a.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 12:40 a.m.
Search efforts to locate the missing man are ongoing.
Anyone with information that can assist in the search is asked to contact Sector Juneau Command Center watchstanders at 907-463-2980.
“The Coast Guard is working diligently with the assistance of other agencies to locate the crewmember,” said Ens. Maximilian Carfango, Sector Juneau command center duty officer. “Any information that can help us locate the crewmember is greatly appreciated.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.