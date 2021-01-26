Coast Guard searching for missing person near Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing person Tuesday in the Lower Mississippi River near Jefferson Heights in Jefferson Parish.
Missing is Elisander Alvardo, 44, last seen wearing coveralls and no life jacket.
Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m. from Zito Fleeting reporting one of their barge workers had fallen overboard near mile marker 105 near Jefferson Parish.
The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.
Involved in the search are crews from:
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County helicopter aircrew
- Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County marine unit
Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Sector New Orleans command center at 504-365-2200.
