Coast Guard searching for missing person near Houma, Louisiana

24 foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water

Coast Guard 24 foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a mariner who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday.

Missing is Lawrence Kennedy, 59-year-old African-American male, who was last reported wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button up shirt. He was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 7:34 p.m. Thursday from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting a man overboard.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Station Grand Isle boatcrew
  • Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
  • Grand Caillou Fire Department

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2200.

