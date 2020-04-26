Coast Guard searching for missing person near Grand Isle, Louisiana

Apr 26th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry file photo by Aux. Michael Dubin

Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry file photo by Aux. Michael Dubin

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sunday.

Missing is Marvin Fuentes a 32-year-old from Metarie, Louisiana. Fuentes was wearing a white and blue stripped shirt and brown shorts.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 11:20 a.m. from family members that Fuentes went into the water in Grand Isle near the beach. Fuentes reportedly entered the water to assist his son in getting to shore, and after getting his son to shore, was not seen.


Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish boatcrew
  • Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information on Fuentes’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.

Tags: · · · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.