Coast Guard searching for missing person near Grand Isle, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sunday.
Missing is Marvin Fuentes a 32-year-old from Metarie, Louisiana. Fuentes was wearing a white and blue stripped shirt and brown shorts.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 11:20 a.m. from family members that Fuentes went into the water in Grand Isle near the beach. Fuentes reportedly entered the water to assist his son in getting to shore, and after getting his son to shore, was not seen.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish boatcrew
- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
Anyone with information on Fuentes’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.
