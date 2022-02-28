Coast Guard searching for missing person near Fort Pickens, Florida

Empty vessel found grounded near Fort Pickens, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders recieved a call Monday of a missing person. Missing person is John Hayden a 63-year-old male who was last reported leaving aboard vessel shown.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 63-year-old male Monday, near Fort Pickens, Florida.

Missing is John Hayden, who was last reported leaving Orange Beach, Alabama, Sunday at 5 p.m. and was due to return at midnight.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call at approximately 11 a.m. Monday reporting a vessel was found with the throttle engaged and kill switch missing with no one aboard. The vessel was found near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station Pensacola
  • Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lower Alabama Search and Rescue
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Orange Beach Marine Police
  • Alabama Marine Resources

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6215.

