Coast Guard searching for missing person near Fort Pickens, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 63-year-old male Monday, near Fort Pickens, Florida.

Missing is John Hayden, who was last reported leaving Orange Beach, Alabama, Sunday at 5 p.m. and was due to return at midnight.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call at approximately 11 a.m. Monday reporting a vessel was found with the throttle engaged and kill switch missing with no one aboard. The vessel was found near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Pensacola

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Lower Alabama Search and Rescue

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Orange Beach Marine Police

Alabama Marine Resources

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6215.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.