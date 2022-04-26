Coast Guard searching for missing man near Smith Point, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue boater Tuesday near Smith Point, Texas.

The missing mariner is an 88-year-old man in a 16-foot green aluminum boat with a bimini top believed to be fishing in Galveston Bay. The boater typically fishes in Trinity Bay from Smith Point to Anahuac, Texas, or in East Bay. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the man’s wife via cell phone at 4:20 p.m. Monday that her husband had not returned from fishing.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew launched to search for the man. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew also launched to search East Bay.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Coast Guard Cutter Alligator

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Wardens

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Kemah Fire Department

League City Police Department

League City Fire Department

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.

