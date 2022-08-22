Coast Guard searching for missing man near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 25-year-old man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.
Missing is a 5-foot-6, 165-pound Latino male last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to search. Additionally, watchstanders coordinated search efforts with multiple other government agencies.
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Galveston Island Beach Patrol
- Jamaica Beach Patrol
- Gulf Coast Rescue
- Texas Search and Rescue
- Galveston Police Department
- Galveston Fire Department
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.