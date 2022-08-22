Coast Guard searching for missing man near Galveston

Aug 22nd, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 25-year-old man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.

Missing is a 5-foot-6, 165-pound Latino male last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to search. Additionally, watchstanders coordinated search efforts with multiple other government agencies.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Freeport
  • Galveston Island Beach Patrol
  • Jamaica Beach Patrol
  • Gulf Coast Rescue
  • Texas Search and Rescue
  • Galveston Police Department
  • Galveston Fire Department

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.