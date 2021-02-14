Coast Guard searching for missing man near Crystal Cove State Park

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are searching for a diver that was reported missing Saturday at 9:45 p.m., near Laguna Beach.
The diver is reported to be a 35 year-old-man last seen wearing a camouflage wet suit in the vicinity of Crystal Cove State Park.
The missing man’s dive partner contacted the Laguna Beach Fire Department who relayed the call to the Coast Guard stating the diver had gone missing.
Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu. The Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin was also diverted to the scene.
California State Parks, Orange County Sheriffs Department, and Laguna Beach Lifeguards assisted in the search throughout the night and morning hours.
Coast Guard air and surface assets remain on scene conducting search and rescue operations.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.