Coast Guard searching for missing man near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. from Corpus Christi Police Department personnel stating a scaffolder fell off a platform at Kiewit Offshore Services and entered the water in La Quinta Channel. The on-site safety officer reported the man did not resurface and had been missing for 15 minutes.
Missing is a Latino male last seen wearing a manually-inflatable blue life jacket, safety harness and tool belt.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and an underway 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas to begin searching.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- Corpus Christi Police Department
- Ingleside Police Department
- Aransas Pass Dive Team
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.
