Coast Guard searching for missing man 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda

Portsmouth, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who entered the water after he reportedly fell from the 541-foot refrigerated cargo ship, Baltic Klipper, approximately 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda, Saturday morning.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center received a call from Portugal Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Ponta Delgada at approximately 12 a.m., notifying them that a man entered the water from the ship.

Fifth District Command Center watchstanders issued an Enhanced Group Call message requesting mariners to keep a lookout for the person in the water.

The Coast Guard is searching with an aircrew aboard a HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and requesting the assistance of nearby vessels to search via the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man are asked to contact the fifth district command center at (757) 398-6390.

