Coast Guard searching for missing kite surfer off Evanston, IL

CHICAGO — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston, Illinois Saturday evening.

At 5:30 p.m. watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received a distress call from a local firefighter who reported a kite surfer wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite going underwater on Lake Michigan. The surfer was not observed resurfacing.

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan has launched a small boat from Station Kenosha and the Ninth Coast Guard District launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Air Station Traverse City. Both assets are on scene and actively searching the area.

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan requests anyone who has any information to call 414-747-7182.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.