Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker off Saipan

Oct 1st, 2021 · 0 Comment
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) arrives at the cutters new homeport in Santa Rita, Guam, Nov. 30, 2020. The Oliver Henry is the second of three scheduled Fast Response Cutters (FRC) to be stationed in Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Katherine Hays/Released)

Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Katherine Hays

SANTA RITA, Guam — The Coast Guard, Navy, and the Saipan Department of Safety Boating Safety Division are responding to a report of a missing kayaker off Garapan, Friday.

The kayaker is described as being a 60-year-old male and was last seen fishing at 2 p.m., Friday. Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and to report any information to Coast Guard Forces Micronesia|Sector Guam (CGFMSG).

At 4 p.m., Friday, CGFMSG watchstanders received a report from Marine Safety Division Saipan stating an overturned kayak had been found off a reef. A small backpack with an identification card was also recovered floating nearby.

CGFMSG issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed the Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) and Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) in response.

A Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter aircrew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 is also being deployed to assist in the search.

Scheduled to search so far:

  • Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755)
  • Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)
  • A Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 aircrew
  • Saipan Department of Safety Boating Safety Division small boat and personal water craft crews.

